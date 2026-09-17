September is Library Card Sign-Up Month

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

Do you have a library card yet? Shelburne Public Library staff are challenging all five municipalities –– Shelburne, Mono, Amaranth, Mulmur and Melancthon –– to compete to see who has more new memberships by the end of the month.

The winning municipality will not only earn bragging rights, but its residents will also gain access to all kinds of resources, including our digital collection, passes to places, and so much more!

Everyone who signs up for a card will be entered into a draw to win a Kobo, and those who renew existing accounts will be entered into a draw to win a gift certificate to Cecil Books.

Why get a library card?

• Books in your hand or on your device: We have books for all ages, abilities, and interests. Whether you prefer to hold a physical book or listen to one on your commute, we have something for everyone.

• Books are just the beginning: From free access to streaming movies and music, to magazines and newspapers from around the world (including the Toronto Star and the Globe and Mail), your card connects you to local and global resources.

• Access to online courses and databases: Great for students, small business owners, job seekers, hobbyists and lifelong learners. Whether you’re looking to learn a new skill, discover your family history, or learn a new language, your library provides access to amazing courses and databases.

• BIG savings on museums and cultural attractions: With your library card, you can borrow family/vehicle passes to the Museum of Dufferin, the Royal Ontario Museum, Credit Valley Conservation Parks (including Island Lake & Black Creek Pioneer Village), Ontario Parks, and the Mansfield Outdoor Centre.

Perhaps you do not need access to all of the above, or perhaps you access one of the many services we provide where a library card is not required – public computers, wi-fi, printing/photocopying, use of our space for work or study or programs for all ages – but did you know that getting a library card helps ensure sustained funding for your local library? Membership (cardholder data) directly impacts the funding we receive from the five municipalities we serve.

And every investment in the library delivers lasting returns: a more informed community, a stronger local economy, more equitable access to opportunity, healthier and more connected residents, and a higher quality of life for all.

The Shelburne Public Library isn’t just a place to visit — it’s an investment in our shared future.

See you at the library.

This weekly column is provided by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.

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