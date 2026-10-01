Shelburne Public Library encourages advocacy in upcoming election

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

In an earlier column this summer we highlighted the importance of public libraries and promised to share the Shelburne Public Library’s results from completing the Valuing Ontario Library Tool Kit (VOLT): a step-by-step guide that helps public libraries measure and share their community impact.

Using data the library already collects everyday like visitor counts, circulation, and program attendance, VOLT calculates how much economic value a library gives back to its community for every dollar it receives by comparing our free services with the private market’s price for the same service.

The toolkit calculates an economic value across seven domains and calculates a Social Return on Investment (SROI).

Drum roll please… the Shelburne Public Library (SPL) provided over $2.8 million in economic benefit in 2025 with a SROI of $12. Yes, for every dollar invested in the library in 2025, $12 was reinvested back into the community.

Although public libraries are legislated by the province, provincial funding has not increased since 1998 resulting in municipalities having to fund the majority of library services. As you prepare to vote, consider how local candidates plan to support your local library (or libraries).

The Ontario Library Association, in partnership with the Federation of Ontario Public Libraries, have provided the following sample questions that you can use when speaking with candidates.

Public libraries are essential community hubs that support social connection, civic participation, and lifelong learning. How will you ensure residents of all ages continue to have access to public libraries and the services they provide? Libraries rely on stable municipal investment to deliver essential services. In the face of competing municipal budget priorities, how will you ensure that libraries are protected? Will you commit to maintaining or strengthening funding for public libraries?

Thank you for helping us sustain the future of SPL for years to come.

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