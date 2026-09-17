Voters invited to election forums and debates planned across Dufferin County

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

As the fall municipal election season starts in earnest, many candidates want to hear directly from the community, and residents want to engage with leaders on key priorities and concerns before casting their ballots.

With the participation of several prominent community groups, a variety of debates, forums and meetings are planned in the coming weeks to facilitate back-and-forth dialogue to familiarize constituents with the names appearing on their ballots.

The Mono Mulmur Citizens’ Coalition will host events for both Mono and Mulmur, with an all-candidates meeting in Mono scheduled for Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Hockley Community Hall, followed by a second meeting in Mulmur on Oct. 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mulmur Township Office.

The Dufferin Board of Trade will host an online Dufferin County Council Election Forum on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., featuring mayor and deputy mayor candidates from the county’s seven municipalities outside Orangeville. The forum will be held on Zoom, with the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86716584497?pwd=nlYVNZSLFkIl94d26tCaGRvqjafFGZ.1

On Oct. 5, the Dufferin Board of Trade will host a live Orangeville mayor and deputy mayor debate at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre Orangeville.

The Orangeville Community Advocacy Working Group will host an Orangeville municipal council candidate forum on Oct. 1.

In Shelburne, Mike Fazackerley and Jeff McLean are hosting an all-candidates meeting Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Shelburne Legion.

An all-candidates meeting will also be held in Grand Valley, hosted by the Grand Valley Small Business Group, on Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Grand Valley and District Community Centre.

In Caledon, the Caledon Chamber of Commerce will host a mayoral candidates event Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Caledon East Community Centre. The chamber will also host a forum for Wards 4, 5 and 6 candidates on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Albion Bolton Branch, and a forum for Wards 1, 2 and 3 candidates on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Margaret Dunn Valleywood Branch.

The Dufferin Board of Trade is offering a non-partisan election hub with information about the 2026 municipal elections at dufferinbot.ca/2026elections.

On Sept. 16, Melancthon ratepayers hosted an all-candidates meeting at the Horning’s Mills Hall.

These locally run events give residents a direct line to their leaders and aspiring candidates, where they can ask questions and raise community concerns in a structured, accessible environment meant to encourage residents to use their democratic right to vote.

More meetings may be announced in the coming days and weeks, and organizers of any meetings not included herein are encouraged to email sam@citizen.on.ca for coverage.

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