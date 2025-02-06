Alliston tied with Essex for points in PJHL

February 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With seven games left on the regular season schedule for the Alliston Hornets, the local team is tied with the Essex 73s of the West Stobbs Division for top points in the 63 team Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Both teams have tallied 67 for the season so far.

However, with 38 games behind them, the 73s have been on the ice four more times than the Hornets who have played 34 this year.

The 73s have been a powerhouse team over the past 20 years having won the provincial Schmaltz Cup four times since 2002 and been finalists in five more championships.

Alliston has won the Schmaltz Cup twice and has gone to the provincial final three times.

The Hornets are in first place in the North Carruthers Division and have dominated the ice this season.

They have averaged just over 7 goals per game while allowing an average of only 1.7 against.

Essex has a similar record averaging just over 6 goals per game while averaging 1.8 against.

In second place in the North Carruthers Division, the Orillia Terriers are having a good season with a 28-5 record, however, they have yet to beat the Hornets this year.

The Stayner Siskins have been in third place for most of the season and currently have 54 points with a 27-10 record.

They are followed by the Penetang Kings, Innisfil Spartans, and the Huntsville Otters who are all separated by three points.

Down in the number seven spot, the Midland Flyers have a dismal 7-30 record.

In the basement, the Muskoka Bears have won only 4 games after 35 times on the ice this season.

The final games of the North Carruthers Division regular season will take place on Feb. 17.

The playoffs will get underway soon after the regular season concludes.

