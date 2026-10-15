Centre Dufferin District High School Royals field hockey team takes tough loss

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments



Written By Chris Perrotte

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals varsity field hockey team faced the Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School Celtics on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Centre Wellington District High School field in Fergus.

CDDHS started strong against Bishop Mac, which is one of the top teams in the Varsity Field Hockey League. However, the Celtics were equal to the task. Both teams exchanged scoring opportunities, but it was the Celtics who scored first within the first five minutes of the game.

Down 1-0, the Royals continued to press and work towards tying the game, but Bishop Mac held their ground defensively. The first half ended without the Royals able to score.

In the second half, both teams went back and forth on the field, driving the ball deep into each other’s offensive zone. Being evenly matched throughout the game, both the Royals and the Celtics played strong defensively to limit the scoring chance once the ball was in their zone.

When the Celtics did have their opportunity to take a shot on net, Royals goaltender Sophie Ferris made some key saves to keep her team in the game.

In the end, Bishop Mac broke through the Royals’ defence, scoring in the last seconds of the match to give them a 2-0 win.

CDDHS goaltender Sophie Ferris shares how she saw the game unfold.

“I think we did great,” she said. “I think that it wasn’t that bad of a loss, and I think this team was a really hard team to go against.”

Forward Ava Dresar agrees with how her team did throughout the game.

“I think that we played pretty well today considering that the Celtics are a very good team. They have a lot of club players, and they are usually known as the best team. They usually get two goals in their games but I think they were stretched out and in the second half we really fought back and defended our own.”

With the win, Bishop Mac took first place in the division’s standings with a record of six wins and one loss, while CDDHS remained in seventh place with one win, four losses and two ties.

The last regular season games of the Varsity Field Hockey League took place on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the University of Guelph Fields.

Results were not available as of press time.

Readers Comments (0)