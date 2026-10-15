Centre Dufferin’s varsity soccer team remains undefeated after three games

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments



Written By Chris Perrotte

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals remain undefeated in the Varsity Soccer League after a scoreless draw against the Erin District High School Raiders.

The Royals hosted the Raiders on Oct. 9 for a showdown between the league’s top two teams.

This was the first regular-season meeting between the two squads. The last time they met was during an exhibition match where CDDHS defeated Erin District High School 6-1.

The most recent match was much different.

Both the Royals and the Raiders played well on both sides of the ball, defensively and offensively, despite windy weather conditions throughout the match.

Each team had good scoring chances. CDDHS hit the crossbar a few times throughout the game. At the end of the first half, the score was 0-0.

“I think we did well [in the first half]. We had a lot of pressure, a little bit of mistakes, but we made up for it,” said Jones Enow, who plays the right-back position for the Royals.

“We are a strong, solid team. We talk to each other. We made each other improve, and it helped us. We [went] into the second half with the same mentality.”

During the second half, the Royals were rewarded with a free kick but couldn’t capitalize on the scoring opportunity.

The Raiders also came close to scoring, but Royals goalkeeper Jovin Toor made a good save as the ball just grazed upwards, and he deflected it with his hands.

The Royals continued to pressure the Raiders defence, dominating the play and getting the ball deep to create scoring chances, but to no avail.

On the other end, as the match wound down, the Raiders got one more opportunity to score on a rush down the field, but the ball just missed the net.

The final score when the final whistle blew was 0-0.

“I thought we controlled the game 100 per cent, we just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities,” said Gary McCreadie, the Royals coach.

“We hit three crossbars, which was fantastic, but we could have done better in that regard. The wind was something we were fighting the entire game. Both teams were, but we did our best against the wind and that’s when we hit the three crossbars.”

CDDHS improved their record to two wins and a tie to start the season. Erin District High School has the same record and points with seven, but the Royals are in first place due to their goals for and goals against ratio.

Currently, the Royals have scored 11 goals and let in only one, while Erin has scored eight and allowed five goals.

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