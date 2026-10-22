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Shelburne Muskies play first home game against Lucknow Lancers

October 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

The Shelburne Muskies played against the Lucknow Lancers in their home opener at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Ontario Elite Hockey League season is underway, and the Muskies started their season 0-2 on the road against the Durham Thundercats and Ripley Wolves. With losses to start the season, the Muskies were looking to turn their fortunes around for their first home game.

“There’s a lot of new guys in the [locker] room, and I think we are all trying to gel together. Obviously, we’re trying to get our legs back. Hopefully we can get back into the win column tonight. It’s a winnable game. The last two games we played were against the top two teams, so it was a little bit tougher,” said Daniel Tonon, the backup goalie for the Muskies, ahead of Saturday’s game.

There was excitement in the air as fans came out to the CDRC to support their Shelburne team. During the game, a group of young boys could be heard cheering, banging on the glass, showing support for the Muskies. One of those boys was Colton Lein, who was glad to see the Muskies play.

“It’s very nice to see them playing again. I kind of miss not watching them over the summer. I’m very excited. It seems like this is going to be a very good game,” said Lein.

Jennifer Tupling, an aunt to number seven Aaron McGuirk of the Muskies, is also happy to see the team back at home and to see the crowd support.

“I think it’s great that Shelburne comes out and supports their home team and it’s going to be an amazing year,” said Tupling.

She adds that the Muskies are very important to the Shelburne community as they bring community spirit and everyone together — something the community can do on a Friday and Saturday night, watching their team.

“We love our home fans and everybody that comes out and supports the team so it’s always exciting to play,” said Tonon.

From the team’s perspective, according to Tonon, they can expect a certain brand of hockey from the Muskies.

“Very physical hockey. We are a very physical team and [play] fun, exciting hockey,” he said.

After a physical first period, the Muskies were down 2-0, however, during the second period, they stormed back to tie the game with goals from Lucas Drobczyk and Tayden Hannivan.

The Lancers retook the lead with 36 seconds left in period two with a goal from Chase Chapman and scored two more unanswered goals in the third period to secure a 5-2 victory.

The loss puts Shelburne’s record at 0-3-0 to start the season. Captain of the Muskies and centre Corey Allen shares what their team needs to do to get into the win column.

“We have to control our emotions. Not get too high. Not get too low. Try to play within the system that our Coach [Ryan] Harnett has been teaching us and stick to that structure,” Allen explained.

He went on to share what he felt this team means to the community.

“I go back to my days of youth, having a senior team in town, I think for some of the kids they view that as their first pro experience. To them, we’re a pro team. They don’t understand that we are senior hockey; we’re not the NHL,” said Allen. “I think for some of them, it’s a chance for us to be their first heroes. They grow and strive to want to be something, and then they realize the NHL is there. It’s great to wear that feeling in the community. I hope it’s something that draws the community to do something as well and gives them something to do.”

Check out the Muskies website: https://shelburnemuskies.ca/ for details on upcoming games. Their next game is at home on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the CDRC versus the Erin Outlaws.

The game starts at 8 p.m.



         

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