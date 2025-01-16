Mississauga woman charged with impaired driving in Melancthon

January 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a Mississauga resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

On Dec. 27, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers received a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 10 in Melancthon. Officers were able to locate the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 17 and conducted a traffic stop.

After a brief conversation, the officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Samara Lobo, 23, from Mississauga, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Charges have not been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)