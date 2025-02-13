Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team stays alive in playoff run

February 13, 2025



Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team are looking good in the playoffs after winning 7-3 over the South Muskoka Bears during game three of their playoff run at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The team is now 2-1 for their playoff games.

In Saturday’s game, the Wolves opened the scoring in the first period with 1:57 left on the clock.

It was a tie game when Muskoka evened it up with 45 seconds remaining in the period.

Muskoka took a brief lead early in the second period but the Wolves responded with three unanswered goals to lead 4-2 going into the final frame.

The Bears scored early in the third to close the gap, but the Wolves turned it up a notch and scored three more to end the game with a 7-3 win.

“We were working very hard and worked as a team,” said Wolves defenceman, Ezra Hayden, after the game. “The passing on our team was perfect today.”

The team finished in the middle of the pack during the regular season, but head coach Chris Randell said he has seen a lot of improvement through the season.

“That was one of the better games we played all year,” Randell said after the game. “They played well. We beared down in the second period and had a come-back. We have three more games after this, but realistically we had to win today to advance in the playoffs. The start of the season was a little rough – we’re starting to get better as the year goes on. It took a bit of time to develop the team and get them used to my system and how I want them to play. They’re doing well now. They’re starting to click and starting to gel as a family. We’ve developed tremendously over the year.”

The U13 Wolves will be back on the ice on Sunday, Feb. 16, when they travel to Elmvale to take on the Coyotes.

Game time is 6 p.m.

