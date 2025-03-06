Current & Past Articles » General News

Local resident pitches rollerblade hockey club to Shelburne Council

March 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A local resident has expressed interest in establishing a rollerblade hockey club in the community to Shelburne Town Council. 

During their meeting on Feb. 24, Shelburne Town Council discussed a letter received from resident Owen Almeida regarding the potential of bringing a rollerblade hockey league to the Town of Shelburne.

“As an avid rollerblade hockey enthusiast, I’ve noticed a growing interest in the sport within our community. Many residents, both young and old, enjoy rollerblading and I believe there’s a significant untapped potential for a structure club that would foster skill development, sportsmanship, and community spirit,” wrote Almeida. 

In the letter, Almeida requested the support of the town in exploring potential locations such as existing paved areas and potentially the development of a dedicated rollerblade hockey rink in future years. 

“I envision the club catering to various age groups and skill levels, from beginners learning the basics to more experienced players looking for competitive play. We could organize regular practices, scrimmages, and even league games,” he wrote. 

Coun. Walter Benotto shared his support for the potential league and enquired about a future report from staff on potential locations.

“I think it’s an excellent idea to be honest with you, and I agree that it does provide another form of exercise,” said Benotto. “I’d like to see it move forward.” 

Concerns were raised about the viability of existing locations within the community, with councillors noting that many potential outdoor spaces are already used by other clubs and sports teams. 

Coun. Len Guchardi suggested directing the location request to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC). 

“Rollerblading does require a smooth, polished surface to play on and I do know that the arena has some underutilized times in the summer,” said Guchardi. “I think that we [should] direct him there for access to services and playing time.” 

Coun. Dan Sample, who sits on the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) Board of Management, recommended the letter be sent to the board for further exploration. 



         

