Celebrating progress and raising awarenessof challenges faced by women today

March 6, 2025


Written By SAM ODROWSKI

International Women’s Day is March 8 and there’s no shortage of reasons to celebrate all the wonderful women in your life.

Women are essential to our society in many ways, as economic contributors, caregivers and decision-makers. 

They are the backbone of families and play a critical role in the development of children. 

While society has come a long way in levelling the playing field for women, gender discrimination and domestic violence continue to be problems. Globally, women and girls struggle with a lack of access to education and healthcare. 

International Women’s Day raises awareness about existing inequality for women and girls, as well as the progress made over the last several decades.

Locally, Family Transition Place is holding an International Women’s Day luncheon at Hockley Valley Resort (793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono) on March 7.

The event will feature Tracy Moore, host of the lifestyle talk show Cityline from 2008 to 2024. Previously, Moore was a news anchor on Citytv Toronto’s Breakfast Television from 2005 to 2008 and occasionally stepped in as co-host with Kevin Frankish. 

This year, we’re excited to present Tracy Moore as our special guest,” said FTP in a press release. “For over a decade, Tracy spearheaded Cityline, one of Canada’s most influential lifestyle programs. Whether speaking on women’s empowerment, gender and race-based challenges in the workplace, diversity and inclusion, maternal mental health, and body image or lighting up the stage as an energetic host and emcee, Tracy is celebrated for her friendly nature and down-to-earth attitude.”

In addition to featuring Moore as a guest speaker, the International Women’s Day event will have a silent auction, door prize items, a three-course gourmet meal and swag bags.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 7.

Learn more and register at familytransitionplace.ca/events/international-womens-day. 



         

