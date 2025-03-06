Centre Dufferin Royals girls hockey team wins District 4 Championship

March 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls’ varsity hockey team have claimed the District 4 Championship with a 2-0 win over the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines in the final game.

The championship game took place on the Royals’ home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Royals have had a stellar season finishing in first place in the District standings with a 9-2-1 record.

The Wellington Heights team came to the final as the third-place team with a 4-4-4 record for the season.

In the playoffs, the Royals won their semi-final game 3-2 over Erin District High School to earn the right to advance to the championship game.

In the final game, it was a fast first period but neither team could score.

The Royals got on the scoreboard in the second period on a goal with 6:19 left on the clock.

Returning for the final period, the Royals kept up the pressure and scored at the midway mark in the frame.

The Wolverines worked hard to get back in the game but the Royals defence did a good job of keeping them away from the net.

The final was a 2-0 win for the Royals and they were awarded the 2025 District 4 championship title.

Royals goalie, Vienna Brown got the shut-out for the team.

“I thought it was a pretty good game,” said Royals centre Abby Flynn after the game. “We had good passing and we were fast. I think we slowed down toward the end, but we managed. I think I did well winning my draws in the offensive zone.”

Both teams played well in the final game and it was a fast-paced match-up.

“It was good – I think we worked hard and I feel the effort we put in this year has helped us get to this point,” said Royals goalie Vienna Brown. “On offence, I think we did well getting into their end and keeping it out of our end.”

As District champions, the Royals have earned the right to go to CWOSSA and compete at the regional level against other District champions.

The CWOSSA competition will take place on March 5 and 6 at RIM Park in Waterloo.

Results were not available at press time.

Readers Comments (0)