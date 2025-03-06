CDDHS boys junior and senior basketball teams compete at District 4 championships

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boys’ basketball teams competed at the District 4 championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Erin.

Both the Junior and Senior teams made it to the final game after having successful seasons.

The Junior and Senior teams both faced the Erin District High School Raiders in the final.

Junior

The CDDHS Royals Junior team had a successful season, finishing in second place in the District 4 standings with a 6-2 record. They averaged 54 points per game this year.

In the final game, they were up against the first-place Erin District High School Raiders on the Raiders home court.

At the end of the first quarter, the Royals were trailing 14-8.

They matched baskets in the second quarter, and at the half, it was a 30-25 Erin game.

Returning for the second half, the Royals turned it up a notch and had a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

The game came down to the fourth quarter to see who could take the lead.

The Raiders got the edge in the final quarter and won the game 63-45.

Senior

The Royals Senior boy’s team finished the regular season in second place with a 6-2 record.

They averaged 59 points per game in the regular season.

Going into the playoffs, the Royals defeated Norwell District Secondary School in the semi-final, leaving the court with a 61-36 win.

That set them up to go to the District 4 championship in Erin against the Raiders.

The Erin team finished the regular season in the top spot with an undefeated 8-0 record. Erin eliminated Emmanuel Christian High School 73-54 in their semi-final game.

The final game was well played by both teams.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Raiders took a 65-43 win and will advance to regional competition at CWOSSA.

