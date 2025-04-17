Ontario announces 2.4 per cent increase to minimum wage later this year

April 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

There’s some good news for the nearly 1 million people in Ontario who earn minimum wage.

The provincial government announced minimum wage will increase by 40 cents or 2.4 per cent on Oct. 1.

The increase from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour for minimum wage workers is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2.4 per cent and will bring Ontario’s minimum wage to the second highest provincial rate in Canada.

British Colombia currently has the highest minimum wage out of all the provinces in Canada at $17.40 per hour, with a planned increase to $17.85 on June 1. Nunavut, which is a territory, has the highest minimum wage in all of Canada at $19 per hour.

“Our government will continue to have the backs of Ontario workers, investing in skills training and development and helping ensure that work pays,” said David Piccini, minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development.

“Ontario’s minimum wage remains one of the highest in the country. Now more than ever, workers and businesses need fair, balanced and predictable wages.”

A worker making the general minimum wage and working 40 hours per week will see an annual pay increase of up to $835 as a result of these changes.

Under the Employment Standards Act, Ontario’s minimum wage increases annually based on the Ontario CPI, a measure of inflation that represents changes in prices experienced by Ontario consumers.

Readers Comments (0)