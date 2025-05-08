Man charged with impaired driving in Shelburne following traffic complaint

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a Southgate resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

On May 3, at approximately 3 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers received a traffic complaint near Highway 10 in Mono.

Officers located the vehicle on Main Street in Shelburne and initiated a traffic stop. Upon contact with the male driver, officers observed signs of impairment and began an impaired driving investigation.

Olumide Amosu, 49, from Southgate, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

