Shelburne woman reported missing police request public’s help

May 8, 2025 · 0 Comments

A 24-year-old Shelburne resident has been reported missing.

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Desannte, who’s described as a Black female, approximately 5’8” tall, with a thin build, short curly black hair, and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Desanntae was last seen April 14 on Brett Street in Shelburne.

If you live or work in the area, please check any available surveillance footage for possible sightings. Investigators are also asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Desanntae to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

