Community groups work to raise awareness during Sexual Violence Prevention Month

Family Transition Place (FTP) is raising awareness about sexual violence as they mark Sexual Violence Prevention Month.

Sexual Violence Prevention Month is an annual initiative that takes place across Canada during May.

Family Transition Place and other members of the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres (OCRCC) dedicate the month to raising awareness about sexual violence and supporting survivors while highlighting the impact of sexual violence and the resources available.

Members of the OCRCC raise awareness by hosting community  flag raising ceremonies, proclamations and other awareness initiatives in the communities they serve.

“This annual initiative provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of sexual violence supports and centres,” reads a press release from Family Transition Place.

Statistics on sexual violence in Canada report that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men will experience sexual violence in their life.

There are over 30 community-based sexual assault centres involved with the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres. These centres provide crisis and counselling support to survivors of sexual violence.

Family Transition Place offers sexual violence counselling services, alongside community partners, such as Dufferin Child and Family Services and Headwaters Health Care Centre to ensure community members have access to a wide range of sexual violence support.

The organization also provides support and group counselling for partners, family members and friends of survivors.

The Town of Orangeville is proclaiming the month of May as Sexual Violence Prevention Month and will be holding a  flag-raising ceremony with Family Transition Place on May 26 at 12:30 p.m. at Orangeville Town Hall.

The County of Dufferin and other local municipalities will also be passing proclamations in recognition of Sexual Violence Prevention Month and bringing awareness to the initiative.

To learn more about Sexual Violence Prevention Month and the resources available locally, visit www.familytransitionplace.ca.



         

Categories

