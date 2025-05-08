Orangeville and District Animal Centre receive 500 cat cabins to help with kitten season

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre will soon be able to provide a more comfortable stay for the cats and kittens in their care while they wait for their “fur-ever” homes.

The Ontario SPCA announced in a press release on April 23, that Pet Value has provided a $180,000 donation through their Companions for Change sponsorship to support felines in the SPCA’s care.

The sponsorship money has been used to renew the SPCA’s Cat Cabin Program, which helps cats and kittens settle during their stay in a shelter or foster home and eases their transition to their new home.

Through the Companions for Change sponsorship, Pet Value has helped fund the distribution of 5,000 cat cabins to a total of 12 SPCA Animal Centres in Ontario, including the Orangeville location.

“The unfamiliar setting of a shelter or foster home is very stressful for cats and kittens and a cat cabin can make a real difference as it provides them with a calm, enriching place where they can perch, hide and mark their scent. Cat cabins play an essential role all year round and they are particularly helpful during kitten season when we are caring and nding homes for so many cats and kittens,” said Sonya Reichel, vice president of operations for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society “Cat cabins make for happier and healthier cats and we’re very grateful for the ongoing support we receive from Pet Valu through its Companions for Change sponsorship.”

The cat cabins are made from sturdy cardboard and come in two themes – Cabin in the Mountains and Miami Beach. Each cabin is designed with two entrances, a at perch and an enclosed cabin area to support the cats and kittens’ needs, whether it’s a space to chase each other, perching securely off the floor or snuggling in the cozy cabin area.

When a cat is adopted the cat cabin can be converted into a carrier to transport them safely to their forever home where the cabin can be re-assembled, providing a safe, familiar environment to help them settle.

The sponsorship of the cat cabins is timely as SPCA shelters across the province look to manage the demands of kitten season. Shannon Bury, community outreach coordinator for the Orangeville SPCA, said there are currently 47 cats and kittens in their shelter and foster homes.

“The cat cabins are vital tools we use for socialization and transition into their forever home. It gives them a familiar smell and a known hiding spot, which can be invaluable for their development and success in the new environment,” said Bury.

The Orangeville and District Animal Centre received a total of 500 cat cabins through the Pet Value donation.

