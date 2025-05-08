Theatre Orangeville’s ‘I’m In Love With Your Sister’ finds humour in heartbreak

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD

If a person’s heart is thought to be broken, the kindly touch of another’s hand is a great solace, a laugh of distraction, an afternoon in the park – all these might lead the sad heart to lighten.

When Kevin comes home earlier than expected from a conference, he suddenly believes his live-in sweetheart is in bed with another man. So he thinks at first. Ready to be dissuaded by Louise, his alleged sweetheart as she rushes out of their bedroom when he calls for her and denies his suspicion, the presence of another man’s shoes in the kitchen and the memory of a man running down the street in his socks brings in the thunder of truth.

“I’m In Love With Your Sister” by Norm Foster is a World Premiere at Theatre Orangeville, on now and running until May 18. It begins with this picture, where the ensuing exchange between Kevin and Louise is reminiscent of Monty Python: a desperate situation made funny by creating a comedy of anger and despair. What brings it all home is Louise’s positively goofy lack of remorse as she critiques Kevin’s quirks and his bedroom lethargy. They push and pull between them, balancing the jokes, he throwing his love out to her and she packing goodness-knowswhat into a suitcase.

Exit Louise.

Barely catching his breath, comes a banging knock on Kevin’s door.

Enter Louise’s sister Patsy.

Patsy has arrived to give Kevin a hard time about shooing Louise back to live with her.

“I don’t want Louise living with me!” declares Patsy. “She was fine with you…”

Add muddled and awkward feelings, that is what Foster does for us and we laugh and love him for it.

These three actors are very well acquainted with Norm Foster and his clever, moving and wonderful plays. Each of them has acted in a number of Foster plays. As well, they are all returning to the stage here at Theatre Orangeville.

Maria Dinn playing the role of Patsy, has appeared at Theatre Orangeville for “The Gentleman Clothier,” Elvis and Mavis and the rollicking “Skin Flick.” She has a worthy and lengthy list of theatre credits, including other Foster plays. Of this play where she is Patsy, Dinn told us this is a show in which Foster brings odd characters together and lets the humour shine, as they try to sort things out, keeping in mind that it opens with a heartbreak.

A lot of humour can come from that.

Erin Mackinnon toured “Jonas and Barry In The Home” by Norm Foster and starring the playwright himself with David Nairn for several performances in a number of theatres.

She was one of the performers who added their talents to the one-act plays Theatre Orangeville produced as at-home entertainment during the COVID-19 lockdown that prevented people from seeing theatre in person. Mackinnon took part then in “The Rules of Playing Risk.”

Mackinnon has recently debuted at the Foster Festival for the premiere of “Donny and Delilah.” She was one of the moms who rebelled against it all in the very fun 2016 film “Super Moms.”

Reid Janisse returns to Theatre Orangeville, having performed a role in Foster’s play “They’re Found In Trees,” a show about bird watching and what happens if two gents invite a lady to join them. In addition to theatre, he has an impressive CV of television work as well, doing one episode in “Murdoch Mysteries” – which every Canadian actor, it seems, must have on their list. Also, Janisse has been part of “The Boys,” “Orphan Black,” “American Gods” and more.

He is a Second City man and the man in the middle between two sisters.

Gentlemen, just imagine…

Director David Nairn has worked his usual magic with the pacing and blocking in the kitchen set, which is dominated by the kitchen table. The play takes place entirely in this one room and how the actors relate to each other around and beside the table is pure poetry.

Designed by Beckie Morris, set designer and production manager, the audience is welcomed in, looking for one of them to just put on the kettle. The lighting in any show is almost another character and is designed by Jordana Natale. She has an interesting history of working in theatre as a lighting designer which began right here at Theatre Orangeville.

Alex Amini, costume designer kept their apparel right and the sometimes subject of the commentary in the dialogue.

As artistic director, this is the last show David Nairn will direct in that capacity. He is shifting titles to artistic director emeritus as of July 1, when Jennifer Stewart will become Theatre Orangeville’s new artistic director.

She is bringing her own brand of wonder to the upcoming season.

This play is a great couple of hours at the theatre and it is the last play for Theatre Orangeville’s 31st season.

For more details and to buy tickets for “I’m In Love With Your Sister,” go to www.theatreorangeville.ca or call the box office at 519-938-7584. Drop in if you like at 87 Broadway.

