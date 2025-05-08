Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

May 8, 2025

Upcoming events

We have some exciting events for adults coming up at the Shelburne Public Library in the next few weeks.

On June 17 at 6 p.m., Real or Robot will be held, which will show how archives and libraries are using AI. The topic will be presented by Museum of Dufferin.

On June 22 at 1 p.m., An Afternoon with Claire Cameron, co-hosted with STBI, will be held at the Shelburne Public Library.

Please register for any of the above events by calling the library at 519-925-2168 or by visiting shelburnelibrary.ca.

Recommended read

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo: In 1908 Manchuria, Bao, a detective with an uncanny ability to sniff out the truth, is hired to uncover the identity of a dead courtesan.

Meanwhile a secretive woman named Snow, seeking vengeance for her lost child, navigates the myths and misconceptions of fox spirits to find a murderer.

Why Molly recommends it: Here is an author I somehow missed over the last ten years, despite her writing what must be some of the best prose I have encountered.

I love a mythical premise interwoven with modern sensibilities. Ms. Choo takes it a step further, using the backdrop of a swiftly changing China to emphasize the stark differences between past and future, empire and republic, human and creature. This gives the novel a number of satisfying layers and themes to enjoy. An aging gumshoe and two multifaceted love stories round out the story. I will now seek out her other works: The Night Tiger, and the Ghost Bride.

