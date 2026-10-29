Be the light in someone’s darkest hour: Emergency shelter volunteers sought

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments
The Town of Shelburne is looking for emergency shelter volunteers to help support residents when emergencies happen.
Whether it’s a winter storm, flood, tornado, or house fire, emergency shelter volunteers play an important role in helping set up and operate temporary shelters that provide a safe and welcoming place for those affected.
No experience is required. Volunteers will receive training at no cost through the County of Dufferin and will be expected to attend a training session before serving in this role.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Patti at phossie@shelburne.ca for more information or to sign up.
“Make a difference close to home,” said the Town of Shelburne. “Join the team that helps your community when it matters most.”
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