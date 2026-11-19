Bill 140 proposes changes to Ontario’s environmental oversight system

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Proposed provincial legislation could reduce public oversight of environmental decisions in Ontario, including changes to the Environmental Registry and the removal of several mechanisms residents use to challenge government decisions.

The provincial government says the legislation is intended to improve efficiency and speed up development, while environmental advocates have raised concerns about its potential impact on public access to information and the ability to push back.

Bill 140, the Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026, was introduced on Oct. 27. The omnibus legislation contains 23 schedules, including amendments to numerous existing Acts and the creation of two new ones.

Among the most significant proposals are amendments to the Environmental Bill of Rights that would eliminate several existing mechanisms allowing the public to apply for reviews of environmental laws and government decisions, request investigations into alleged environmental violations and bring environmental protection actions.

A related provincial proposal would also change how environmental proposals are advertised.

Proposals already required to appear on Ontario’s Regulatory Registry would no longer also need to be posted on the Environmental Registry of Ontario (ERO). However, certain site-specific environmental permits and approvals would continue to be listed.

Environmental organizations including Environmental Defence and the Canadian Environmental Law Association (CELA) have raised concerns that the changes could make it more difficult for residents to monitor government decisions and hold authorities accountable for environmental issues.

The provincial government maintains the changes are intended to reduce duplication and speed up approvals while retaining appropriate environmental protections.

The proposed changes could have implications for Dufferin County communities, particularly provisions affecting landfill approvals.

Bill 140 would repeal the existing section of the Environmental Assessment Act requiring municipal support for certain landfill proposals before they can proceed through a comprehensive environmental assessment process.

This could reduce the influence municipalities have over proposed landfill developments in their communities, although other environmental assessment and public consultation requirements would remain.

The legislation also proposes changes to renewable energy approval appeals and environmental assessment procedures for the Highway 69 expansion.

The public comment period for the Environmental Bill of Rights amendments, listed under ERO number 026-1109, closes Nov. 26.

The public comment period for Landfill Capacity, ERO 026-1056, is also open until Nov. 26, 2026

The omnibus Bill 140 has not yet become law.

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