Brampton man charged with impaired driving after asking police to help locate his car

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP recently charged a Brampton resident with impaired driving-related offences following a call for service.

On Nov. 8, 2026, at approximately 12:57 a.m., officers responded to a call for service where the caller was having issues locating his vehicle and required police assistance.

Officers attended the area where call had originated. Officers observed a vehicle parked in the area of Zina Street with the headlights on. Officers also noticed what appeared to be a male resting in the driver’s seat.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered to the same address as the individual who had contacted police earlier.

During the interaction, officers observed signs of impairment and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Kevin Yanez, 30, from Brampton, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle involved was impounded.

The charge has not been proven in court.

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