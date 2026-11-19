Coffee with a Cop event planned at Shelburne’s Jelly Craft Bakery

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP is inviting residents of the region to join local officers for a cup of coffee, a treat, and friendly conversation in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Dufferin OPP officers will be at Jelly Craft Bakery, located at 120 Main Street East, Shelburne, from 9 to 11 a.m.

“Coffee with a Cop” provides an opportunity for community members to connect with local officers, ask questions, share concerns, and learn more about policing in Dufferin County. These informal gatherings are intended to strengthen relationships and foster open dialogue between police and the communities they serve.

Members of the Dufferin OPP Command Team, frontline officers, the Community Response Unit (CRU), and the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) will be on site and available to answer questions and engage with residents on topics that matter most to the community.

“Whether you’re stopping by for your morning coffee, picking up one of Jelly Craft Bakery’s renowned baked goods, or simply wanting to say hello, we encourage you to take a few minutes to meet the officers who proudly serve your community,” said Dufferin OPP.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

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