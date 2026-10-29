Current & Past Articles » General News

Community encouraged to show support during Woman Abuse Prevention Month

October 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments


Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Family Transition Place (FTP) is looking to turn Dufferin County purple this November to show solidarity and raise awareness for Woman Abuse Prevention Month.

Residents, businesses, organizations and community leaders across Dufferin and Caledon are being asked to light homes and buildings purple as part of the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse initiative, created by the London Abused Women’s Centre.

The initiative was introduced locally last year, and looks to show visible support for survivors and start conversations.

Purple bulbs and Shine the Light polybag signs are available for purchase through FTP.

“Purple symbolizes courage, survival and honour in the movement to end violence against women. A purple outdoor light creates a visible show of awareness and solidarity for survivors of physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and financial abuse,” said FTP in a press release.

Running alongside Shine the Light is the province-wide Wrapped in Courage initiative, spearheaded by the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses. FTP is taking part by encouraging the community to wear purple scarves through November, in solidarity with survivors of gender-based violence.

Locally, FTP will support proclamations and flag-raising ceremonies throughout the month

Nov. 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and FTP will be supporting proclamations and flag-raising ceremonies throughout the community.

For more information on how to purchase Wrapped in Courage scarves or Shine the Light signs and purple bulbs, visit familytransitionplace.ca or call 519-942-4122, ext. 243.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mills re-elected as Shelburne welcomes three new councillors

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills has secured another term, while residents have elected a new deputy mayor and ...

Haunt in the Park returns with new scares

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Haunt in the Park is returning to Shelburne’s Fiddle Park this Halloween season, bringing a new layout, ...

‘Bridge Over Time’ exhibit brings eight photographers to Shelburne Town Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Photography enthusiasts and visitors to Shelburne Town Hall had an opportunity to explore the art form’s history, ...

Taco Bell officially opens its doors to the Shelburne community

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne has welcomed another fast-food restaurant into the community, as the new Taco Bell officially opened to ...

Town of Shelburne hosts flag raising to commemorate Truth and Reconciliation Day

The Town of Shelburne raised the Every Child Matters flag on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30. Following a proclamation at a recent council meeting, the Town ...

Shine Baking Co. opens first storefront after 12 years in business

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After more than a decade of baking for customers throughout the region, Shine Baking Co. is preparing to ...

Shelburne to only accept votes by phone or online in upcoming municipal election

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal Election Day will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, with Shelburne voters electing one mayor, one deputy ...

Melancthon council hopefuls weather environmental concerns

By JAMES MATTHEWS Melancthon residents had the chance to hear how council hopefuls would approach some of the issues that matter to the community. As ...

Review: How We Got to Jersey is a heartwarming and hilarious story of how two small-town Canadians captured Frankie Valli

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville continues to outdo itself in every season I catch, and recently, this has not been more ...

Dufferin County marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with Community Conversations event

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents gathered in Shelburne to reflect on Canada’s colonial history and the continuing work of reconciliation ...

Categories