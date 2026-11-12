Dufferin OPP encourages the public to join CAMSafe camera-sharing database

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin OPP is encouraging residents and business owners across the region to register their security cameras through a new program designed to help investigators identify potential video evidence following local incidents.

The Town of Shelburne shared through a press release on Oct. 21 that the OPP is encouraging residents to join the CAMSafe program, a voluntary, secure registry that allows homeowners and businesses to submit information about the locations of their security cameras, potentially helping police locate footage that could assist with investigations.

Const. Andrew Fines, community safety officer from the Dufferin OPP Detachment, said that the program is easy to use and can speed up investigations in town.

“CAMSafe provides a simple, effective, and voluntary way for police to connect with residents and businesses who have security cameras in their communities,” he said. “The platform allows officers to quickly identify registered cameras in a specific area when conducting an investigation, without having to go door to door trying to determine who may have video surveillance.”

Under the program, registered camera owners provide basic contact information and details about where their security cameras are located. If an incident occurs nearby, police can use the registry to identify cameras that may have captured relevant footage and contact the owner to request access to recordings.

The OPP stresses that registering with CAMSafe does not give police direct access to security systems, live camera feeds, recordings or cloud storage. Instead, the registry only contains camera location and contact information, relying on a working relationship between police and the public.

“The program also puts an emphasis on community partnership,” Fines said. “Participation is entirely voluntary, and camera owners remain in control of their footage. CAMsafe does not provide police with direct access to live camera feeds or recorded video. Instead, it provides a way for officers to connect with camera owners and request footage when it may assist an investigation.”

The program is free to join and is open to homeowners, tenants and commercial property owners.

During a recent presentation to the Shelburne Police Services Board, community safety representatives highlighted the importance of residents and businesses working alongside police through crime prevention, awareness and appropriate reporting.

Security camera footage can provide valuable information when investigating a variety of incidents, including thefts, property damage, vandalism and suspicious activity.

Insp. Michael Di Pasquale, Dufferin OPP Detachment commander, said that community safety initiatives like CAMSafe can only succeed if the police and residents work together and cooperate to foster a safe community.

“Everyone plays a part in keeping our communities safe,” he said. “CAMsafe will help support members of the Dufferin County OPP Detachment to better collaborate with our communities to support the OPP’s ‘Vision of Safe Communities, A Secure Ontario.’ Success of this program requires our community to voluntarily participate by joining the CAMsafe registry. I would encourage residents and business owners alike to kindly consider registering their cameras into CAMsafe to help keep our communities safe and secure.”

Alongside the initiative, the OPP is reminding residents to take basic precautions to help prevent crime, including keeping vehicles locked, removing valuables from sight, maintaining exterior lighting and securing sheds, garages and other outbuildings.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to police. Emergencies and situations involving immediate danger should be reported by calling 911, while non-emergency police matters can be directed to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Those interested in participating can register their security cameras or learn more about the program by visiting: camsafe.ca

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