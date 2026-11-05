Headwaters Arts announces People’s Choice Award as 30th anniversary season continues

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Kathryn Fraser

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

On October 16, the Headwaters Arts Board announced the People’s Choice Award for the 30th anniversary Fall Fest exhibit, which took place from September 16 to October 4 at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

The exhibit featured more than 70 pieces that were selected from over 200 submissions.

Throughout the length duration of the exhibit, attendees were asked to take a card and write down which piece they believe was the best and the Top 3 choices would be awarded prizes.

The People’s Choice Award celebration was hosted by LeeAnn Downey and Tom Hitchman, who wanted to celebrate the top 3 artists on their pieces.

Each award came with its own cash prize, with first winning $1000, second getting $750 and third place receiving $500.

First place was awarded to Reg Lecky from Orangeville, second place went to Christine Schubert from Caledon East, and third place was awarded to Mike Shatilla from Milton.

For first place winner Leck, this was his first time entering a Headwaters Arts show and he says he was inspired to enter after hearing about the event from Joan at Dragonfly Arts.

“At first I thought I was a nominee and I was so excited and then I found out that I actually received first place, and I was like wow,” says Lecky.

Lecky’s piece incorporates a number of logs and rocks to create the finished autumn forest scene.

“Sometimes when I’m collecting stuff, I try to take a mental snapshot of what I’m seeing in the forest and see how I can create it using natural pieces of the forest itself,” says Lecky.

Second place winner Schubert has been participating in Headwaters Arts shows for around four years and said she was absolutely blown away to find out that she was one of the People’s Choice Winners.

“I was in a shop when they phoned me to tell me that I won and I had to stand by a counter for a minute because I was so overwhelmed,” says Schubert.

Schubert’s piece had several inspirations behind it, from art nouveau – specifically Gustav Clint’s work – as well as a crane symbolizing peace and longevity, and flowers to represent turn of growth.

“It’s a garden, it’s a place to contemplate and the name of the piece is called ‘Where the Crane Keeps Time.’ I’m going through a specific time in my life that is difficult, so this was important to me,” says Schubert. “It was a bit of a distraction from all the other things that are going on in life, and it is a very peaceful piece.”

Third place winner Mike Shatilla also entered his piece into Headwaters Arts for the very first time and ended up submitting two pieces into the exhibit. Shatilla says that it is wonderful to celebrate the awards with the other artists and Board members.

“It’s a beautiful night and to be able to come out tonight and celebrate with the other artists is wonderful. Seeing all the familiar faces that I saw at the show, there is a sense of camaraderie when getting together so it was wonderful to be with everyone,” says Shatilla.

Shatilla’s piece was inspired by a trip that to British Columbia when on a hike with his wife and two children he was mesmerized by the view.

“We were walking around and I saw this view and I knew I had to paint it,” says Shatilla. “It was the calmness of the distance and then a raging waterfall that really inspired the piece.”

This is the first time that the People’s Choice Awards have been implemented, and the idea came from host LeeAnn Downey after she pitched the idea to give the viewers the chance to vote for their favourite piece, rather than the judges.

“I approached them and said, I would like to sponsor the People’s Choice Award, and we decided it would be like a first, second, third, and we would provide, cash prizes. It’s hard to earn a living as an artist, and I think it’s really important for us to support artists and make it so that it’s there’s a prize, not just for as a professional juror might be looking for like movement or brush strokes, but me, as our purchaser might be looking for something and it’s more emotional,” says Downey, of the public connecting with each work.

Downey also got the chance to purchase the piece that was her favourite which was Shatilla’s at the award event.

This is the first time that Downey has hosted an event like this and looks forward to making it an annual feature in future years.

Readers Comments (0)