HollyFest returns to Orangeville Fairgrounds this weekend

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

With more than 130 vendors offering everything from handmade gifts and festive décor to specialty products and holiday treats, HollyFest offers plenty for shoppers to discover when it returns this weekend.

Returning for its second year to the OAS Events Centre (247090 Sideroad 5, Mono), the market runs on Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hosted by the Orangeville Citizen, the market features over 130 curated vendors, specializing in unique holiday gifts, seasonal décor, and handmade goods.

“HollyFest is about bringing our community together and celebrating everything that makes the holiday season special. We’re excited to welcome shoppers back for a second year, with an incredible lineup of vendors offering something unique for everyone on their holiday shopping list,” said Janine Taylor, manager of HollyFest.

“It’s also an opportunity to support small businesses, discover local talent and give back to our community.”

Entrance to HollyFest is free, with a donation to the Orangeville Food Bank encouraged at the door.

New this year is Breakfast with Santa, hosted by the Orangeville Agricultural Society (OAS), from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21. Three time slots are available at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 10:45 a.m., costing $15 for adults and children or admission by donation for kids two and under.

The 10:45 a.m. time slot will be sensory-friendly for children with autism and cost $5 instead of $15. Pre-registration is encouraged. Visit: forms.gle/FLRrc8PTLieYUTut6

During the visits, children can enjoy stations for colouring, storytelling, and writing letters to Santa.

Santa Claus will also be roaming through the market over the entire weekend, providing lots of cellphone photo opportunities for families.

“We want there to be something for everyone at HollyFest, including the little ones,” Taylor said. “We’re hoping to create a fun, festive experience that gets everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

HollyFest has grown from 90 vendors last year to more than 130 this year, allowing for greater variety and new categories, including pet products, crystals, women’s clothing, and herbal tea.

“We wanted to grow the market this year, but do so thoughtfully. It’s important to us that we maintain a good balance of vendors and variety without overcrowding the market,” Taylor said. “We want shoppers to have plenty to discover while ensuring our vendors have a worthwhile experience and the opportunity to connect with customers.”

Shoppers can stop for a meal at this year’s food trucks: Miller’s Meats serving BBQ dishes, Buckshot Roasters coffee truck, and Kabzza, which focuses on Mexican street food.

For shoppers looking to take a break, seating is available in a festive lounge area, designed by Olive and Ash Staging and Interiors. It will feature a living room vibe with a holiday-themed backdrop.

The Orangeville Food Bank will have Festive Giving Cards available at HollyFest, giving shoppers an opportunity to make a difference while checking off their holiday shopping lists.

The $20 cards can be purchased as gifts for teachers, colleagues, friends or family members, with all proceeds going toward purchasing food and supporting local households experiencing food insecurity. Donations are also tax-deductible.

The Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share’s fund development specialist, Carol Maitland, said the initiative comes at a time when demand for food bank services continues to climb.

In October, the food bank served 1,679 people, with children accounting for 30 per cent of those served.

“A lot of people that would not have seen themselves using a food bank are now relying on it for food because they just can’t pay their rent,” Maitland said.

Last month, the food bank distributed more than 55,000 pounds of food and had to purchase more than 13,000 pounds to keep its shelves stocked.

Maitland said the organization is currently working to raise $600,000 to sustain its operations this fiscal year, relying heavily on community donations and support.

“I’m hoping that people will give a gift to help a local family put food on their table this Christmas,” she said.

Last year, The Orangeville Food Bank raised $5,400 in cash and collected 1,131 pounds of food through HollyFest.

Organizers are hoping to build on that generosity again this year.

“The support we received from the community last year was incredible, and we’re hoping to see that same generosity again. Every contribution, whether it’s purchasing a Festive Giving Card or bringing a food donation, makes a difference for local families,” Taylor said.

For more information on HollyFest, visit: orangevillehollyfest.ca

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