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Lace up your skates: Tim Hortons sponsors free Halloween skate at Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre

October 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Shelburne residents will have an opportunity to celebrate Halloween on the ice this week, with Tim Hortons sponsoring a free public skate at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (DCRC).

The Halloween Free Skate is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. It is being promoted as a family-friendly opportunity to enjoy Halloween festivities while taking part in a recreational activity.

Costumes are welcome, giving children and families an opportunity to bring their Halloween outfits to the rink. Participants are required to bring their own skates, while CSA-approved helmets are highly recommended.

Tim Hortons has previously supported similar recreational events in Shelburne, including previous Halloween skates held at the CDRC.

The company’s community involvement has also extended beyond recreational programming.

Tim Hortons has partnered with the Shelburne Rotary Club for its annual Smile Cookie campaign, supporting local charitable initiatives. In 2026, the campaign raised funds for community programs, including the Christmas Hamper Program, Backpack Program and other local causes.

The Halloween skate offers another opportunity for residents to enjoy a free community activity while recognizing the local business’s continued support of events and charitable initiatives in Shelburne.

For more information, residents can visit the Town of Shelburne’s event calendar atshelburne.ca/explore-and-play/community-events or contact the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.



         

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