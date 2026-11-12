Lessons can take many forms at Streams Community Hub

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

When I was growing up, I went to “lessons.” That was what we called after-school tutoring, though I don’t think any of us thought of it in such formal terms.

Mrs. Ifill, a teacher from another school, taught a small group of us from different schools in her home. She was kind, she cared deeply about how each of us was doing, and she was invested in every student who came through her door.

There was something about those lessons that I understand better now than I did then: the smaller group gave us breathing room.

School moves at the pace school has to move. The lesson is taught, and the class continues. But at Mrs. Ifill’s, there was time to slow something down, ask another question, try it again, and be supported all the way through to understanding.

That experience was vital to my success as a student.

I thought about Mrs. Ifill this past weekend while talking with Ms. Lori at Streams. Lori is, in many ways, our resident Mrs. Ifill. During the week, she runs small-group lessons after school, and on Saturdays she works one-on-one and two-on-one with students who need more individualized support.

When I saw her this weekend, she was absolutely gushing about one of her students. Her face lit up as she told me how far this young person had come, what they could now do, and how much growth she had seen.

She was emotional about it, and I found myself smiling, because I knew exactly what I was looking at. I was looking at someone who had become deeply invested in a child’s success. Someone who had made enough room for a young person to work through what was difficult until it began to feel possible. Someone like Mrs. Ifill.

I made sure to tell Lori that what she is doing matters, because decades later, I still remember the person who did that for me. There is something powerful about being taught by someone who isn’t simply trying to get through the material, but who genuinely wants you to get it. Perhaps that is one of the great privileges of working with young people: sometimes you get to be there for the moment they realize they can.

We are about to see that moment in another form. On Nov. 14, 25 young people will take the stage at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne for the live finals of our Word of Mouth Monologue Competition. A record 44 young performers entered this year, our biggest year yet, and 17 junior finalists and eight senior finalists have made it through to the final round.

What they are preparing to do takes courage. A monologue leaves you very few places to hide. For those few minutes, the stage is yours. You have to trust the work you’ve done, stand in front of a room full of people, and begin.

That deserves to be celebrated. Not just the person who eventually wins, and not just the strongest performance of the afternoon, but the bravery itself. Confidence rarely appears fully formed. It is built through experiences where young people try something difficult and discover they can survive the attempt.

Very often, someone else helps create the conditions for that discovery. Sometimes it’s a teacher sitting across the table saying, “Let’s try that one more time.” Sometimes it’s a coach helping a performer dig a little deeper into a piece, or a parent driving them where they need to go. And sometimes it’s an audience: a room full of people who have decided that showing up for young people is worth an afternoon of their time.

That is where our community comes in. On Nov. 14, I would love to see Grace Tipling Hall filled with people ready to listen generously and applaud loudly. Come cheer on 25 young people who have already done something worth celebrating simply by putting themselves forward. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. You can find the link at yourwordofmouth.ca.

And if the support your child needs right now happens around a table rather than on a stage, send them our way too. Maybe they need a little more time with math or reading. Maybe they need someone who can slow the pace down and help something finally click.

You can sign up for one of Ms. Lori’s “lessons” at streamshub.org/ourprograms (Choose After-school Classes and scroll to the Tutoring section).

Sometimes a child needs a stage. Sometimes they need lessons. Either way, what they often need most is someone willing to make room for them to grow. I am grateful someone once did that for me.

This Community Voice was written by Juli-Anne James, executive director of Streams Community Hub

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