Mulmur’s annual tree program returns with fruit trees and bushes

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Mulmur Township is preparing to launch the fourth year of its annual tree program, offering residents and those in surrounding communities an opportunity to add greenery to their properties while growing their own food.

Roseann Knechtel, planning coordinator for Mulmur Township, said that this year’s program, themed “Plant a Tree, Grow a Garden,” will be a bit different from previous offerings.

“This is our fourth year running this program,” she said. “The program’s been really successful so far. Last year our theme was to plant a tree and grow a legacy in honour of Mulmur’s 175th anniversary, and this year our theme is to plant a tree and grow a garden. So this year’s a little bit different because we’re offering fruit trees and bushes along with our regular selection.”

Available options will include apple and pear trees, as well as blueberry and raspberry bushes, giving participants the opportunity to harvest their own fruit at home.

The program was initially introduced as part of the council’s strategic plan, supporting commitments outlined in the township’s Official Plan to encourage sustainable development, protect the environment and maintain Mulmur’s identity as a garden township.

The township is also continuing its partnership with Maple Leaves Forever, a locally founded organization that helps support native tree conservation.

“We work very closely with Maple Leaves Forever,” Knechtel said. “Ken Jewett, who was the founder of Maple Leaves Forever, unfortunately passed away, but his organization still continues on, and what they do is they subsidize the cost of native Canadian maple trees. So there’s three trees that we offer: red maple and sugar maple seedlings, and then a sugar maple potted plant that is subsidized by the Maple Leafs Forever Organization.”

Orders are expected to open in early November, with the township anticipating the ordering period will begin the week of Nov. 9. The deadline for ordering fruit trees and bushes will be the end of January, while orders for the remaining tree varieties will be accepted until the end of March.

Trees are expected to arrive during the first week of May, with three pickup opportunities planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Now entering its fourth year, the initiative has consistently attracted interest, with several varieties selling out in previous years. Unlike some municipal programs, participation is also not restricted to Mulmur residents, with anyone able to place an order.

The program has sold 10,471 trees since its inception in 2024, with roughly 4,000 to 3,000 sold each year.

The expanded selection also offers an opportunity for households to grow some of their own food, providing a practical benefit as grocery prices continue to rise.

Further information and ordering details will be available through the Township of Mulmur as the program opens.

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