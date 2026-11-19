Muskies score four unanswered goals in comeback win against Creemore

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Chris Perrotte

With under a minute left in overtime, Carter Leroux of the Shelburne Muskies scored his first goal of the season to give the Muskies a 4-3 win over the Creemore Coyotes at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) for their first win of the season on Nov. 13.

The Coyotes opened the scoring with two goals in the first period, coming from Jacob Drobczyk and Kirill Evstigneev, giving them a two-nothing lead to end the first period.

In period two, the Coyotes added to the lead at the 11:52 mark with a goal from Owen Heilemann, his third of the season. Down three-nothing, the Muskies refused to give up. They kept pressing.

Cue the comeback. At 6:40 of the middle frame, Jack Beck scored his second goal of the season with assists from Keith Palmer and Didier Koenigs to put the Muskies on the scoreboard.

“I felt Didier, Jack and Palmer had a great game. That line has a lot of speed, and I think they dictated the pace of the game. It was great to see them have some success and I hope they can continue that effort moving forward,” explained Muskies head coach Ryan Harnett.

“When you have one line playing really well, it’s infectious and other players start to play better around them as we, as a team, become more positive. That is so important in the game.”

With 2:35 left in the second period, Didier Koenigs scored to pull his squad within one. Devin Train and Jack Beck assisted on the goal. In the third period, the Muskies continued to apply offensive pressure, which led to the Coyotes taking penalties. Shelburne was able to capitalize on one of the power-play chances when Jesse Gatt scored with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to tie the game at 3-3. Ryan Chu gave the assist on the play.

In overtime, one shot on goal was all the Muskies needed to complete the comeback as Carter Leroux scored the game-winning goal — his first of the campaign.

“It was a great team effort that allowed us to get the win. The boys were all on the same page and didn’t miss many assignments defensively. We were able to get puck possession and pressure in the offensive zone,” said Harnett.

“Malcom Young [our goalie] was a huge part of the win. He’s been a big part of this team since joining a few weeks ago. Most importantly, we stayed out of the penalty box for most of the game. It’s really difficult to win hockey games when you’re a man down. We need to build on this win and get better together as a team.”

Malcolm Young faced 47 shots in the win for the Muskies. For the season so far, he has a 3.90 GAA (Goals Against Average) and a .919 SV% (Save Percentage).

With his assist on Shelburne’s first goal, Keith Palmer continues to lead the Muskies in team points with two goals and six assists for the season.

“What I like most about Keith’s game is how hard he competes. He brings an intensity that sets the bar for the rest of the guys and holds everyone accountable,” said Harnett. “He’s a huge part of our team and one of our leaders in the dressing room. He’s got a nose for the net and led us in scoring last year. He’s a great guy to be around.”

The next game for the Muskies will be on Nov. 21, when they host the Georgian Bay Applekings at the CDRC.

Start time is 8 p.m.

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