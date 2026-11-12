Muskies top goal scorer Keith Palmer earns two points against Minto 81’s

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Chris Perrotte

Shelburne Muskies Keith Palmer had a goal and an assist, but that wasn’t enough as his team lost 6-2 on the road against the Minto 81’s on Nov. 7 at the Palmerston & District Community Centre.

Keith Palmer currently leads his Muskies in scoring with two goals and four assists for six points overall this season.

“Palms (Palmer) was a big addition late last season and really hit his stride in the playoffs. It’s good to see him get going and start to tally up some points,” said Muskies Captain Corey Allen. “I think he complements anyone he plays with. He’s one of those guys that makes the guys around him better. He gives a total buy-in and wants to win!”

Kyle Heitzner of the Minto 81’s scored the first two goals of the game in the first period — his second and third goals of the season. The Muskies responded in the second period with a goal from Didier Koenigs, his second of the season, assisted by Devin Train and Keith Palmer.

“I would describe myself as a playmaker. I’m always looking for a pass, but I’m also not afraid to shoot when given the chance. I think it fits in well with our style because the physicality has the opportunity to open the ice up a little more,” said Keith Palmer, who plays right wing for the Muskies.

The 81’s answered back with two more goals in the second frame to give them a 4-1 lead to end the period.

Late in the third period, Palmer scored to pull his Muskies within two goals. However, that was as close as they could get. Despite the score, this was one of the Muskies’ strongest games.

“I feel like it was one of our better games so far this season. We ran into some penalty trouble in the second period that kinda slowed us down, but it was probably our best 60 minutes that we’ve played as a team,” explained Palmer.

The next game for the Muskies will be on their home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Nov. 13 versus the Creemore Coyotes.

Game time is at 8:30 p.m.

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