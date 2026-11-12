National Housing Day: Supportive housing strengthens Dufferin County

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Everyone deserves a safe, affordable, and stable place to call home. Yet across Dufferin County, rising housing costs, limited rental options in Orangeville and surrounding rural communities, and growing mental health needs are leaving more people vulnerable to housing insecurity and homelessness.

Since 2000, Canada has recognized Nov. 22 as National Housing Day: a day dedicated to raising awareness about housing and homelessness. As we observe National Housing Day, we recognize the critical need for collective action to ensure that all Canadians have access to a safe and affordable place to call home. It is also an opportunity for governments, community organizations, housing providers, and neighbours to renew their commitment to meaningful, lasting solutions to housing insecurity and homelessness.

Supportive housing is an essential part of the solution. It offers more than a roof: it combines a secure home with individualized health and social supports. For people living with mental illness, chronic health conditions, trauma, or other complex challenges, the essential stability of having a home restores dignity, improves access to care, and creates a foundation for their recovery. With the right supports in place, people are better able to thrive in their homes and communities. Services and Housing In the Province (SHIP) has been proud to be part of Dufferin County’s response to these challenges for more than 16 years.

In May 2024, SHIP opened its first owned building in Orangeville at 236 First Street, with 27 local residents having a new place to call home. The development responds directly to homelessness and unmet support needs among vulnerable people in Dufferin County.

For more than 30 years, SHIP has provided housing and health services across Dufferin County, Peel Region, and Waterloo Region. Our work is rooted in collaboration with residents, landlords, and community partners to advance our vision of Quality Housing, Quality Services, and Quality Lives.

Our approach is both rigorous and person-centred. In addition to owning housing, SHIP’s Housing Engagement team partners with local landlords to secure safe, quality homes for people accessing our services. These relationships help us respond quickly and constructively when tenancy concerns arise.

SHIP housing programs are choice-based: individuals view potential homes before deciding whether to accept them. We also recognize that a first choice may not always be the right long-term fit. When circumstances change or concerns emerge, our teams work alongside tenants to understand their needs and identify practical next steps. From one unit in 2009 to more than 100 units across Dufferin County today, SHIP continues to grow its housing presence and expand opportunities to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the wider community.

We are also proud of a 97 per cent housing stability rate, which refers to how many of our clients who receive SHIP housing stay in their homes after one year. That outcome reflects the strength of an integrated model that brings health services and housing together.

Since 236 First Street opened, we have been encouraged by the support of the Orangeville community, and we are deeply grateful. Much work remains, but every new home represents greater stability, dignity, and possibility.

A strong community is measured in part by how well it supports people facing the greatest barriers. When we make room for everyone to belong, we affirm a simple truth: every person matters.

This week’s Community Voice submission was provided by SHIP, a registered charitable organization and trusted clinical housing and health services provider. The organization has more than 30 years of experience supporting individuals, youth, and families facing mental health and substance use challenges. Our unique full-spectrum housing model delivers stable homes at every stage with wraparound care services that meet people where they are and support long-term stability. Serving more than 5,000 individuals annually across Peel Region, Dufferin County, West Toronto, and Waterloo Region, SHIP is committed to building inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

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