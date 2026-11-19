New author to debut fictional murder-mystery book set in Shelburne

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne-based author Thomas Bolsover is preparing to debut his third fiction book, Past Forward, a murder mystery novel inspired by true events.

Bolsover said that the novel begins in Shelburne in 2025, where a murder takes place at a fictional establishment located downtown.

“Past Forward is a cold case, a crime story, and it’s based on a true event, but it’s fiction,” he said. “It starts in a bar that I call the Pickle Fox. A murder takes place there in 2025, just when the Blue Jays were playing with Los Angeles in the World Series. It starts there, and then it goes back to the past, around 1963. I start with a bunch of young people, mainly some young men, maybe 12 years old or so.”

The story follows these characters throughout their lives, as they grow up, start relationships, get married and have families until tragedy strikes. The story eventually revisits major events in 2000, 2020 and 2025, bringing its various timelines together as the mystery is discovered and explored.

In order to help make the time jumps easier for readers to follow, Bolsover said that the book is written using a combination of third-person omniscient and limited perspectives. Past Forward uses chapter headings and dated subheadings to help readers navigate its frequent timeline changes.

The manuscript is currently going through its final proofreading and editing stages. Bolsover plans to release it in paperback, hardcover and e-book formats, with a possible audiobook depending on the book’s reception. He is also considering an Italian translation down the road.

Bolsover has lived in the Dufferin County area since moving from Richmond Hill in 1977. He has lived in Shelburne since around 2010. His professional background is largely in construction and engineering, including more than three decades of hands-on experience before joining the Peel District School Board in 1998. He retired as a project manager but continued working casually before turning more of his attention to writing.

“I was interested even when I was a young man,” Bolsover said. “I was a voracious reader in my teens. I read, read, read, read, read. Life, however, took me down another course. Now that I have a little more time, I enjoy creative writing as a pastime. I enjoy the human interest stories and learning all the time, talking to people. I’m trying to make myself a better writer. I think there’s a good writer in me, and I’m working at trying to find him.”

Past Forward marks the author’s third creative writing project, following The Talk, a human-interest fiction story, and Tall Tales and Short Yarns, a collection of short stories.

Bolsover doesn’t have any expectations on what he would like readers to take away from his work, only that his writing may promote some thinking and discussion.

“I don’t consider myself credible enough to preach to anyone,” he said. “What I have is a lot of life experience. What I like to do with my writing is to raise an eyebrow on contemplation. Empathy over apathy. I think that’s a decision that we make on our own. We make mistakes, and sometimes, we can be kind of nasty. We’re human. I know sometimes coming home from work, you have a bad day, and you realize you could have handled that one a little better. I like people to be that way.”

While only a newcomer to the fiction writing scene in Dufferin County, Bolsover is eager to debut Past Forward in a December launch, with the exact date to be determined.

Locally, Bolsover hopes to make the book available through BookLore in Orangeville, which has previously showcased his work. It will also be distributed across Canada online.

Readers Comments (0)