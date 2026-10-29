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Numerous theft incidents reported by police in Shelburne leading to multiple charges

October 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Shelburne man charged  after wallet reported stolen from car dealership 

Dufferin OPP officers arrested a male in connection with a theft and fraud investigation in Shelburne on Oct. 2.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen wallet that was believed to have been taken from a vehicle while it was being serviced at a local dealership in Dufferin County.

Between Sept. 30, and the date the theft was reported to police, the accused allegedly used the victim’s bank cards multiple times at various retail establishments, both online and in Shelburne.

As a result of the investigation, Kajon Gordon-Stephens, 27, of Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Theft of Credit Card

• Theft Under $5,000

• Fraud Under $5,000 (four counts)

• Use of Stolen Credit Card (four counts)

• Use of Credit Card Data

• Personation with Intent

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, believes they may have been a victim of a similar crime in the area, or has information about other criminal activity, they are asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca

Shelburne man arrested in
connection to theft from businesses and a motor vehicle 

A man who Dufferin OPP says is connected to multiple thefts investigations in Shelburne was recently arrested. 

On Sept. 25, Dufferin OPP officers responded to a theft at a Shelburne retail store. An investigation into the theft revealed that a known suspect entered the establishment, selected tools, and exited the store without making any attempt to pay.

On Oct. 8 and 9, officers responded to two separate theft incidents at a grocery store in Shelburne. Police say their investigation found that the same suspect entered the store on both occasions, concealed merchandise, and left without paying.

On Oct. 19, officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle on Stewart Street in Shelburne. The investigation determined that the same suspect was responsible. 

After multiple attempts to locate the suspect, members of the Dufferin County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Dufferin OPP arrested Matthew Tsiminos, 41, of Shelburne, on Oct. 20.

He was charged with three counts of Theft Under $5,000 – Shoplifting and one count of Theft Under $5,000 from a Motor Vehicle.

The charges have not been proven in court. 

Haliburton resident charged in
connection to multiple break-and-
enters across Dufferin

Dufferin OPP charged a Haliburton resident with multiple offences following an investigation into a series of break-and-enters and thefts in Shelburne, Mono and Mulmur.

On Sept. 2, the accused attended a storage facility on Victoria Street in Shelburne, where they allegedly entered several storage units. During the incidents, the accused reportedly covered his face in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

On Sept. 11, the accused allegedly attended a rural property in Mulmur on an electric scooter and stole a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV). The vehicle was later recovered at a different address.

On Sept. 12, the accused allegedly attended two separate rural properties in Mono, where break-and-enters occurred. During one of these incidents, a side-by-side UTV was also stolen and later recovered at a different address.

On Sept. 22, the accused was arrested on the outstanding Dufferin County warrants and subsequently charged in connection with the incidents.

As a result of the investigation, Dale McCrea, 40, from Haliburton, has been charged with:

• Break, enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence – two counts

• Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

• Theft of Motor Vehicle – two counts

• Disguise with Intent

None of the listed charges have been proven in court. 

Dufferin OPP encourages residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and look out for their own property and that of their neighbours. 

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report non-emergency information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



         

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