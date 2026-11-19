Ontario looks to crack down on excessive vehicle noise

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Province proposes steeper fines aimed at deterring motorists from revving engines and illegal mufflers



Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Ontario government is planning to increase minimum fines for drivers who cause excessive vehicle noise.

The proposed legislation comes after municipalities petitioned the province for stronger tools to deter drivers who are revving engines or installing illegal mufflers.

If the legislation moves forward, the minimum fine for these offences would be raised from $60 to $200 while maintaining the maximum fine of $1,000.

“Extreme noise is disruptive to communities and drowns out vital emergency sirens and pedestrian warnings while distracting drivers and delaying reaction times,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “By increasing fines, we’re giving law enforcement the tools they need to protect communities and keep roads safe.”

Drivers who cause excessive or unnecessary vehicle noise, including through prohibited exhaust modifications and deliberate engine revving can be charged under the Highway Traffic Act

The province says the proposed legislation would amend act to strengthen existing enforcement efforts, deter repeat offenders and ensure drivers who disregard the rules face greater consequences.

“Our government’s proposed legislation to increase the minimum fine for excessive vehicle noise would help keep neighbourhoods safe and welcoming,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth.

“By holding drivers accountable for excessive noise, we are helping protect the quality of life people value in communities across Ontario while ensuring Ontario’s transportation system works for residents, businesses and local communities.”

Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act requires motor vehicles to have properly functioning mufflers to prevent excessive or unusual noise.

The proposed amendments will be introduced in upcoming legislation.

Readers Comments (0)