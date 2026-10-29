Current & Past Articles » General News

Primary care expansion aims to reach thousands

October 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments


Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team (HOHC OHT) and the Dufferin Area Family Health Team (DAFHT) are expanding primary care services to help residents of Dufferin and Caledon access care while waiting for a family doctor.

The expansion will use a “hub-and-spoke” model of care, working to establish care clinics where residents without a family doctor can access a primary care team while waiting to be matched with a local physician. It looks to connect more than 6,500 people in Dufferin County and Caledon to primary care by early 2027, with the remaining residents targeted for connection by 2029.

“This implementation plan represents a collaboration between a number of HOHC OHT community partners committed to expanding primary care delivery in our community,” said Dave Pearson, executive director of HOHC OHT. “Through this ‘hub-and-spoke’ model of care, we aim to enhance our local health care system with multidisciplinary teams to deliver better care to more people across our vast geography.”

Through the expansion, physicians and nurse practitioners will be assisted in connecting patients to specialized programs and providers. This is aimed at freeing up physician time so they can take on more patients.

The expansion is also intended to improve access to diabetes and memory clinics.

It will be implemented in consultation with HOHC OHT’s Primary Care Network, led by Dr. Michael Gagnon and Dr. Sonya Caruso.

“The creation of new care service entry points in our community will provide consistent, convenient, and reliable care for every Dufferin and Caledon resident outside of regular weekday business hours, affording greater continuity of care and further reducing preventable Emergency Department presentations,” says Lianne Barbour, executive director of DAFHT. 

“We are proud of the quality of care we have been able to offer our existing patients and are thrilled with the opportunity to expand access to primary care and DAFHT programs and services to the rest of the Dufferin and Caledon community.”

To be matched with a primary care physician in Dufferin or Caledon, visit: hillsofheadwaterscollaborative.ca/accessprimarycare.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mills re-elected as Shelburne welcomes three new councillors

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills has secured another term, while residents have elected a new deputy mayor and ...

Haunt in the Park returns with new scares

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Haunt in the Park is returning to Shelburne’s Fiddle Park this Halloween season, bringing a new layout, ...

‘Bridge Over Time’ exhibit brings eight photographers to Shelburne Town Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Photography enthusiasts and visitors to Shelburne Town Hall had an opportunity to explore the art form’s history, ...

Taco Bell officially opens its doors to the Shelburne community

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne has welcomed another fast-food restaurant into the community, as the new Taco Bell officially opened to ...

Town of Shelburne hosts flag raising to commemorate Truth and Reconciliation Day

The Town of Shelburne raised the Every Child Matters flag on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30. Following a proclamation at a recent council meeting, the Town ...

Shine Baking Co. opens first storefront after 12 years in business

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After more than a decade of baking for customers throughout the region, Shine Baking Co. is preparing to ...

Shelburne to only accept votes by phone or online in upcoming municipal election

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal Election Day will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, with Shelburne voters electing one mayor, one deputy ...

Melancthon council hopefuls weather environmental concerns

By JAMES MATTHEWS Melancthon residents had the chance to hear how council hopefuls would approach some of the issues that matter to the community. As ...

Review: How We Got to Jersey is a heartwarming and hilarious story of how two small-town Canadians captured Frankie Valli

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville continues to outdo itself in every season I catch, and recently, this has not been more ...

Dufferin County marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with Community Conversations event

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents gathered in Shelburne to reflect on Canada’s colonial history and the continuing work of reconciliation ...

Categories