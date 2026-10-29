Shelburne author blends Tudor history with modern-day humour in new book

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne author Laura Loney is bringing a quirky twist to Tudor history with her upcoming book, In Praise of Tudor: 100 Eccentric Tudor Solutions for Modern Life, combining historical research, humour and unconventional advice for everyday challenges.

Set for release on Nov. 25, the book tries to make history accessible and entertaining, particularly for readers who might otherwise find the subject intimidating.

Loney began writing the book in 2024, drawing on her longstanding interest in storytelling and Tudor history.

“I’ve always loved telling stories and different things,” she said. “I actually thought I would be a fiction writer, and so the fact that I’m writing nonfiction right now is a little bit surprising to me, but it’s really fun. Everything I write, I try to make it original and different, and something that kind of brings the subject to life.”

Her interest in Tudor history deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she connected online with a research partner in the United States. The pair collaborated on a research paper examining a Tudor-era miniature portrait, helping open the door for Loney to begin publishing history books.

One of the new book’s solutions draws inspiration from the Devonshire manuscript, a collection of poetry circulated among female courtiers during the Tudor period. Loney suggests adapting the tradition for modern friendships, with people sharing a notebook or digital document containing poetry, recipes, ghost stories or personal experiences.

For Loney, the book is also an opportunity to offer readers something lighthearted amid the pressures of everyday life. She hopes its combination of history and comedy will leave people smiling while introducing them to fascinating stories from the past.

“Whenever I hear ‘history is boring,’ it forever makes me want to prove that it’s not,” Loney said.

“Especially social history and stories about people’s lives, they can be endlessly fascinating. History can be very heavy and daunting to read, especially with all the negativity going on in the world, so I wanted to write something that gives history lovers an escape into a world they love, but in a fun and light-hearted way. It’s a comedic, quirky look that blends Tudor history with modern life through 100 solutions, and they’re all set within 10 relatable categories.”

Now living in Shelburne for just over a year, Loney said the community has helped her feel at home. She has joined the Shelburne Scribblers, a monthly writing group at the public library that has helped build her confidence and encouraged her creative work.

The book’s upcoming launch is set to be held at Cecil Books on Dec. 17, 2026, giving local readers an opportunity to celebrate the Shelburne author’s latest work.

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