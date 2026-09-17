Shelburne Curling Club invites community to open house this weekend

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Chris Perrotte

The Shelburne Curling Club will host its annual open house this weekend.

The two-day event lets the community see what the club is all about and ask any questions they might have about curling.

The open house runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Shelburne Curling Club (110 O’Flynn Street).

With fall fast approaching, the club is preparing the ice for a new season. It officially starts on Nov. 2, with a possible event at the end of October that will give the community a chance to try curling for themselves.

Curling enthusiasts will find something for everyone at every skill level and age group.

The club hosts an open league on Monday afternoons that usually attracts seniors, but all are welcome. For a competitive league, visit Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Anyone who is new to the game and would like to learn can join a social league on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Kids nights are on Thursdays, called Little Rocks, and Friday afternoons are open 2-on-2 curling.

The Shelburne Curling Club also offers a 6-week “Learn to Curl” program. This program helps new curlers learn the basics.

Led by experienced club members, participants will learn proper technique and etiquette. The program will run every Monday at 1:30 p.m. and Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

“Curling is a social sport, so it’s a great place to get involved with and be a part of a community and meet new people! It’s great exercise and a great way to pass the winter time. It’s also a very inexpensive sport, as you don’t need much equipment and the club has everything you need other than super clean running shoes,” said Shelburne Curling Club President Lindsey Metz.

“If people are curious about trying the sport, the Learn to Curl [program] is the perfect place.”

Everyone in the community is invited to come out and play. The club has children as young as seven who play in the Little Rocks program, and members who participate well into their 90s.

“We want to show people that anyone can curl! We are a very welcoming club and want to grow the sport in general and in the Town of Shelburne,” said Metz.

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