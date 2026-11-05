Shelburne Library to distribute Montessori cognitive kits for families affected by dementia

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Did you know that the term “dementia” doesn’t actually refer to one specific disease? It’s an overall term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain.

The Shelburne Public Library has partnered with the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin to circulate cognitive kits to help those living with dementia. Intended to support cognitive engagement and based on Montessori principles, these themed kits contain activities that encourage interaction with loved ones while stimulating the brain.

The Alzheimer Society of Dufferin will visit the library on the second Friday of the month to introduce those living with dementia and their caregivers to the kits while providing additional information and connecting patrons to supportive resources. Feel free to drop in between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 or Dec. 11.

The Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County is dedicated to providing help for people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their caregivers, and the library is pleased to help connect our community to the resources and support they provide.

Recommended Read of the Week

Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn is the Shelburne Public Library’s staff pick this week.

The book is being recommended by Trudy, who writes:

“The dry wit and humour drew me to this story of 60-something women who are deadly assassins in a clandestine international organization. Older women often feel invisible, but sometimes that’s their secret weapon!

“Women of a ‘Certain Age’ like to be reminded they still have something special to give to the world. Meet Billie, Mary Alice, Helen and Natalie who have been sent on an all-expense paid cruise to mark their 40th retirement. They soon discover they have been targeted by one of their own. It is written in first person from Billie’s point of view, seamlessly weaving their past training sessions with the present mission. This is a character driven, action-packed, globetrotting thriller I found very entertaining. I couldn’t wait to read the next book in this series where their adventures continue in Kills Well with Others.”

This weekly column is provided by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.

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