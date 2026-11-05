SOVA Art Group returning to Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery with new exhibit

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is preparing to welcome back a group of award-winning artists for an exhibition showcasing a variety of artistic styles and mediums.

The Southern Ontario Visual Artists Art Group (SOVA) will present As the Artist Views It III, running Nov. 9 to 27 at the gallery, located at 203 Main St. E in the town hall.

Organizer Lynden Cowan said the exhibition brings together seven artists from the 14-member group, with approximately 30 pieces expected to be displayed throughout the gallery. Rather than following a specific subject or artistic theme, the exhibition gives participating artists the opportunity to select their own work and showcase their individual perspectives.

“I don’t like these theme shows where you have to have a painting that’s done with blue or something like that,” she said. “When we do it this way, the artists get to put their best work forward; they choose on their own what they want to put into this display.”

The artists participating are Angela Burdon, Robert Chisholm, Lynden Cowan, Helen Duplassie, Connie Munson, Daureen Murphy and Margaret Pardy.

Visitors can expect a diverse collection of artwork, including acrylic, oil and watercolour paintings, scratchboard, mixed-media pieces and photography.

Among the works being displayed are paintings by Duplassie, including pieces featuring water reflections and shadowed streets, as well as photography from Munson’s collection, Analogue Meets Digital World, incorporating scanned Kodachrome 64 slides and digital photographs.

The exhibition marks the group’s third appearance at the Shelburne gallery, providing another opportunity for residents to experience artwork from artists across the region.

SOVA began in 2014, bringing together artists connected through friendship, a shared passion for their work and an enjoyment of exhibiting together.

“We started a number of years ago,” Cowan said. “Brampton wanted a place to exhibit, and they were expropriating buildings for the parking lot for the Rose Theatre, and it never became a parking lot. They asked me if I could do a gallery there. But after 12 years of being vice and then president, I never had any time to do my own artwork. So I got up and left, and I went up to Alton Mill, and the people that were on the board at that time got up and followed me, and that’s how SOVA came about.”

“With SOVA, the whole mandate is, we just like to exhibit together. We’ve been friends for so long, that’s what we do for fun.”

The group maintains a small exhibition-focused membership, allowing artists to collaborate while continuing to pursue their individual artistic interests. Its members regularly exhibit at galleries and other venues throughout Ontario.

The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is open to the public weekdays during regular business hours, excluding noon to 1 p.m.

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