Support the Shelburne Public Library’s future at its silent auction

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

In the early 1890s, Scottish American industrialist and self-made millionaire Andrew Carnegie wrote that among the institutions that could most benefit from philanthropy, the “best gift” to a community was a public library. Carnegie credited his success in part to the access he had to library books as a child and wanted to ensure the continued construction of free public libraries. At the time, most libraries could only be accessed through annual paid subscriptions, thereby benefiting only the wealthy.

In 1898, Carnegie announced that he would donate funds to build libraries across North America to ensure equal access to educational opportunities and resources.

“By the time the Carnegie Corporation stopped providing grants 20 years later, 2,509 library buildings around the world had been constructed, and over 56 million dollars had been donated. In Canada, $2.5 million donated by Carnegie helped build 125 library buildings. The majority were built in Ontario (111), but libraries funded by Carnegie were also built in other provinces and territories: three each in Alberta and British Columbia, four in Manitoba, one in New Brunswick, two in Saskatchewan and one in the Yukon,” according to Canada’s Historic Places.

Built in 1911, the Shelburne Public library was made possible by a $6,000 grant from the Carnegie Foundation. Now, 115 years later, we think Mr. Carnegie would be very proud of the library’s legacy, and excited for our dynamic future as we continue to meet the needs of our ever-evolving communities.

In the spirit of supporting public libraries, we are asking the community to support our silent auction – our annual fundraiser. Whether you donate an item or purchase one, your support goes directly to supporting the library’s collection, programs, and resources.

Thank you for your continued support of the Shelburne Public Library!

Looking for more library history or library-inspired fiction? Check out the following staff-recommended titles available at your library:

Non-fiction:

1. The Library Book by Susan Orlean

2. Andrew Carnegie by Sarah De Capua

3. Andrew Carnegie by David Nasaw

4. Dewey: The Small-Town Library Cat Who Touched the World by Vicki Myron

5. The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders by Stuart Kells

6. The Card Books, Cards, and Literary Treasures by Library of Congress

7. The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu and Their Race to Save the World’s Most Precious Manuscripts by Joshua Hammer

8. Librarian Tales: Funny, Strange, and Inspiring Dispatches from the Stacks by William Ottens

Fiction:

1. Carnegie’s Maid by Marie Benedict

2. What you are looking for is in the library by Michiko Aoyama

3. The Underground Library by Jennifer Ryan

4. The Librarian Spy by Madeline Martin

5. The Bookbinder’s Secret by A.D. Bell

6. The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt

7. The Paris Librarian by Mark Pryor

8. The Librarians by Sherry Thomas

9. The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

10. The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams

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