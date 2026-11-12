Ten-year journey culminates in black belt for co-owner of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Chris Perrotte

At the Orangeville Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy, Nov. 4 was a day of great significance. It was on that day that Davina Rangoo was promoted to black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ), becoming one of the only women in Dufferin County to hold the honour.

Davina Rangoo, who is a co-owner of the academy alongside Professor Jake Smith, reflected on what this milestone meant to her and on receiving the belt from her longtime friend and business partner.

“After 10 years of training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, receiving my black belt was an incredibly emotional and humbling experience. Our club was filled with our professors, coaches and members all there to witness my milestone,” said Rangoo.

“It was an overwhelming feeling saying my speech to the team that started out as strangers and, over the years, have turned into family. It was even more special as my husband and our kids were there.”

Rangoo continued, “For me, the greatest accomplishment isn’t simply wearing the black belt. It’s the person I’ve become throughout this journey, the challenges I’ve overcome, the relationships I’ve built and the opportunity to inspire and help others along their own paths.”

Head instructor at the Orangeville BJJ Academy, Jake Smith, has watched Rangoo train and develop over the years. It meant a lot to him to promote her to black belt.

“It was one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a coach. A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu isn’t given; it’s earned over years of showing up, and Davina has shown up for 10 years,” said Jake Smith. “I’ve watched her go from learning the basics to becoming someone our students look up to. Tying that belt around her waist was an honour.”

Being one of the few BJJ black belts in Dufferin County is a very significant achievement not only for herself but for women and girls involved in martial arts in the local community.

“It’s huge. Women are still a small part of jiu jitsu, especially at the black belt level, and there are very few, if any, other women BJJ black belts in Dufferin. When a girl in our kids program or a woman walking in for her first class sees Davina on the mats, she sees that this is a place for her too, and that she can go all the way. You can’t put a value on that kind of role model,” said Smith.

Jiu jitsu runs in the Rangoo family. To be closer to the BJJ academy, the family moved from Brampton to Orangeville.

Rangoo’s husband Shaun is also involved at the gym, coaching. He has a black belt in both BJJ and Judo.

Rangoo and Shaun’s son Andrew is a purple belt in BJJ and a brown belt in Judo. Their daughter Marissa is a blue belt in both BJJ and Judo.

Rangoo said she doesn’t know where she would be today without her family’s love and support. Her black belt is a personal achievement, but her journey in earning this milestone has been shared with the people who mean the most to her. In her words, that is something she will always be grateful for.

“Having my husband and kids involved in BJJ has been one of the most meaningful and important parts of my journey. We all share the common love of the sport,” said Rangoo. “I also train judo and am currently a green belt. BJJ and Judo are definitely a huge part of our lives and we spend the majority of our evenings and weekends at the club.”

Rangoo’s family has been a huge part of her motivation to train and coach. As a family, they are on the mats together training and coaching while spending quality time.

“One of the greatest gifts that bjj has given us is the opportunity to build something that goes beyond a sport. It allows us to share laughs, experiences and learn valuable life skills together,” said Rangoo. “Having them alongside me has made the difficult days easier, the accomplishments more meaningful and the entire journey more rewarding.”

Rangoo coaches two programs at the Orangeville BJJ academy, the Minis program for kids ages three to five and their Women’s Only BJJ class.

“Davina has always had a gift for making people feel welcome, and over the years she’s added the skill and confidence to lead,” said Smith.

“New students feel comfortable with her from the moment they step on the mats, and she’s become one of the pillars of our academy.”

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